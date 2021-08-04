The reports of Harley Quinn’s death are greatly exaggerated.

Actually, that’s not entirely true: she died in Batman’s arms in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, unbeknownst to Margot Robbie, who has played the character in two, soon-to-be three movies, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. The Oscar-nominated actress recently said that she needed a break from Harley because she’s “exhausting,” leading fans to wonder when she’ll appear in her next movie.

Turns out, it might not be too long.

“No, I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again,” Robbie told Entertainment Tonight. “I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now.” Filming for Birds of Prey took place in early 2019, while The Suicide Squad took up the end of that year into 2020; it wrapped just before the pandemic hit. She added, “I’m always ready for more Harley!”

Robbie has said that she would “love” to see what Harley and Poison Ivy have in the Harley Quinn animated series be depicted on the big screen, which is a much better idea than the seemingly scrapped Harley/Joker movie where they kidnap Dr. Phil. I would also be happy with a Harley and King Shark road trip buddy comedy. Make it happen, James Gunn.

(Via ET)