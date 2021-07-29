While promoting the upcoming release of The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie assured fans that she is still very interested in making a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance happen on screen despite admitting that she needs a break from her DC Comics character after making The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey in rapid succession.

When asked about getting Harley and Ivy together in a live-action film (similar to what happened in the Harley Quinn animated series), Robbie told Comic Book said that she’s “enthusiastic about this prospect,” and it’s one of the boxes she wants to check after getting a chance to dip into Harley’s post-Joker love life in The Suicide Squad:

“I mean, I really am quite invested in Harley’s romantic life,” Robbie revealed. “So a box that I did like to check in this one is seeing her try and date new guys because it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed seeing when it’s popped up in the comics and something I would like to explore like you said, Poison Ivy, that is a relationship I’d love to see play out on screen.”

As a fan of the comics herself, Robbie hasn’t been shy about wanting to make Harley and Ivy happen, and she revealed back in May that she’s been relentlessly hounding Warner Bros., going all the way back to the development of Birds of Prey.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” Robbie told Den of Geek. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

(Via Comic Book)