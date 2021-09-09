After giving fans serious early internet vibes with an interactive site that took The Matrix series back to its roots, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and it absolutely melting minds on social media. While boasting an updated look for the now 20 year old sci-fi series, the Resurrections trailer does an excellent job reeling people back into the world of The Matrix with familiar imagery and the exact brand of WTF moments that made the film a modern classic.

While newcomers Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Jessica Henwick are standouts in the new trailer, there’s one scene that has people absolutely buzzing: Keanu Reeves sitting in a bathtub with a rubber duck on his head.

While not every reaction revolves around Neo’s duck, it definitely made its presence known as people geeked out over the Resurrections trailer:

live look at me thinking about the matrix resurrections for the next three months pic.twitter.com/PwI248YX1I — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) September 9, 2021

Getting real Matrix vibes off this Matrix 4 trailer… — Dracula Awareness Activist (@bombsfall) September 9, 2021

"We don't need another Matrix film" Keanu Reeves has a rubber duck balanced on his head "Okay, I'm in!"#MatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/DVcf6oVgbL — Adam (@AdamNFWriter) September 9, 2021

literally the only important shot in the new Matrix trailer is Keanu in the bath with a duck on his head pic.twitter.com/GpQQRFOdy4 — midas. 🔪 (@chainsawfuck) September 9, 2021

Choosing to believe that the new MATRIX is about trying to find the right gay therapist pic.twitter.com/1FJDpAkdCp — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 9, 2021

Sure there are lots of amazing shots in the new MATRIX trailer but we all know there’s one iconic image. pic.twitter.com/QNz18g92P4 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 9, 2021

It is March 31, 1999, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is May 15, 2003, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is November 25, 2003, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is December 22, 2021, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/K99wPyK2TB — Evan Von Doom: Rebirth of the Cool (@EvanReadsComics) September 9, 2021

everyone is talking about 9/11, the matrix movie, steve from blues clues, and wide-leg jeans, and my brain doesn't know what decade it is — Bob Sorokanich (@RSorokanich) September 9, 2021

Me becoming a matrix fanboy again after watching #TheMatrixResurrections trailer pic.twitter.com/3qKxSsK9US — Mark Guajardo 📼 (@ItsRatedMerc) September 9, 2021

Obviously, the plot of the Matrix Resurrections is being kept tightly under wraps, and below is all that Warner Bros. is offering up as a synopsis to keep the film shrouded in mystery:

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

Not a whole lot, right? And if you’ve seen the original trilogy, then you undoubtedly have a lot of questions about how the events of this movie are even happening. Whatever it is, it looks like a wild ride, and seeing Keanu Reeves with a duck on his head is apparently worth the price of admission alone.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.