Via Warner Bros.
Movies

'The Matrix' Fans Are Geeking Out Over A Keanu Reeves Moment In The 'Resurrections' Trailer

by: Twitter

After giving fans serious early internet vibes with an interactive site that took The Matrix series back to its roots, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and it absolutely melting minds on social media. While boasting an updated look for the now 20 year old sci-fi series, the Resurrections trailer does an excellent job reeling people back into the world of The Matrix with familiar imagery and the exact brand of WTF moments that made the film a modern classic.

While newcomers Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Jessica Henwick are standouts in the new trailer, there’s one scene that has people absolutely buzzing: Keanu Reeves sitting in a bathtub with a rubber duck on his head.

Via Warner Bros.

While not every reaction revolves around Neo’s duck, it definitely made its presence known as people geeked out over the Resurrections trailer:

Obviously, the plot of the Matrix Resurrections is being kept tightly under wraps, and below is all that Warner Bros. is offering up as a synopsis to keep the film shrouded in mystery:

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

Not a whole lot, right? And if you’ve seen the original trilogy, then you undoubtedly have a lot of questions about how the events of this movie are even happening. Whatever it is, it looks like a wild ride, and seeing Keanu Reeves with a duck on his head is apparently worth the price of admission alone.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

