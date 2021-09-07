Warner Bros.
Movies

The ‘Matrix 4’ Promotional Campaign Kicked Off With A Red/Blue Pill Interactive Site And People Are Going A Little Nuts

Starting with a promise that the first official trailer will drop on Thursday, the promotional campaign for The Matrix Resurrections kicked into bullet-time on Tuesday with the launch of an interactive site that brings up some late 90s/early 2000s internet vibes that people are loving. By logging onto WhatIsTheMatrix.com, the original website for the first groundbreaking film, users are given the choice between a red and blue pill, which will give them a constantly-changing teaser from the highly anticipated fourth movie that reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss, along with adding newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci.

Via Variety:

In the context of the teaser, each choice presents users with two different angles on what appears to be the central story in “Resurrections” (as first teased to exhibitors during CinemaCon in August). Keanu Reeves’ Neo is back inside the Matrix, taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris, until a man portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into Neo’s life and gets him to see that his reality is just a mirage.

Judging by the reactions online, The Matrix fans are loving the old school marketing campaign, and, yes, it feels weird to call the online marketing campaign old school now. What even is reality anymore? Folks also loved the brief glimpses of brand new footage, and there were also several reactions to Reeves looking almost exactly like John Wick. Not that anyone’s complaining.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

(Via Variety)

