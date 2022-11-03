McDonald’s is going to Wakanda. The fast food giant is getting out in front of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hype by offering Happy Meals toys from the highly anticipated sequel. Like the McRib, the Wakanda Forever Happy Meals will only be available for a limited time (Sorry, Roy Wood Jr.), and they will probably sell fast thanks to an aggressive marketing campaign buoyed by not only the Marvel machine but two new songs from Rihanna.

You can check out the Wakanda-themed Happy Meal box below:

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast” McDonald’s VP of Marketing Jennifer Healan said in a statement to Fox Business. “It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing.”

The Happy Meal toys will focus on new and returning characters from the Marvel sequel. Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be prominently featured with three different figures as she’s expected to take over the Black Panther mantle in the sequel. Other toys include Ironheart (Dominque Thorne), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and of course, Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

You can see the full selection of Wakanda Forever Happy Meal toys below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

(Via Fox Business)