If Victoria Spice still isn’t ready to reprise her role as Posh Spice on a subsequent Spice Girls Tour, Megan Fox is ready to heed the call as “BDSM Spice” should the phone ring. In a pair of selfies posted to her Instagram yesterday, the actress, styled in a black mesh top and immaculate hair and make-up, effectively put her name in the hat for future Spice Girls consideration.

“Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice,” read Fox’s caption.

And while the Spice Girls haven’t toured since 2019’s Spice World Tour, Mel C (Scary Spice) recently said that the famed British girl group talk about it “constantly” and that it was “always” the plan to reunite again. “We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago,” she told Lea Michele, who was filling in as the host of Ellen. “It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time. But we’ve got to come back because we love the US. Our fans are amazing.”

Fox, who got engaged to her partner Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year, has been leaning in to the BDSM aesthetic lately. She said that she and MGK “drank each other’s blood” when they got engaged and MGK gave her an engagement ring that was designed to be painful when removed. If BDSM Spice ever materialized, then Fox would definitely score points for authenticity.