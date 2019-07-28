Sony

After the eighth biggest opening of all time last weekend, there was little doubt that Jon Favreau’s The Lion King remake would hold on to the top spot for a second weekend in a row. Even with a 60 percent drop, the film still earned $76.5 million, and after ten days, it’s already raked in $350 million domestic. It now holds the title for the seventh biggest first week at the box office, and it’s on the cusp of surpassing 2016’s Jungle Book (also directed by Jon Favreau) for the highest grossing remake of a family film ($364 million) and talking animal movie. It only sits behind Beauty and the Beast as the highest grossing “musical movie.” In other words, The Lion King is doing very well, as it nears $1 billion worldwide.

The big story of the weekend, however, was the performance of the weekend’s lone wide release, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, the film earned $40 million in its first weekend, topping Tarantino’s personal best weekend opener, 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which amassed $38 million in its opening weekend on its way to $120 million (Django Unchained‘s $165 million remains Tarantino’s biggest moneymaker, overall, although it opened over Christmas, where opening weekends are smaller but the legs are longer).

Buoyed by strong reviews (85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), an A-list cast, and decent word of mouth (it received a B Cinemascore), Tarantino’s latest was not slowed by its nearly three-hour runtime. Nine films into his career (or ten, if you count Kill Bill as two films), Tarantino remains one of the few directors who can generate a blockbuster opening with an original film. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not cheap, however, costing Sony upwards of $90 million to produce (much of went to Pitt, Robbie, and DiCaprio, I’m sure). Tarantino, however, plays very well overseas, so even if Hollywood taps out at around $100-$120 million stateside, he’s likely to double it overseas, per his track record. With only one tentpole picture remaining this summer (next weekend’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood should have plenty of room to stretch its legs through August.