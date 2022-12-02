Dead movies tell no tales — but the female-led Pirates of the Caribbean isn’t dead yet.

Margot Robbie has been attached to a Johnny Depp-free spinoff of Disney’s pirate movie series for years, but last month, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that the project walked the plank. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” she said. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.” Robbie didn’t specify who “they” is (although it’s probably the beancounters at Disney), but there’s still a chance the project could happen eventually.

“I think that that script will come forward at a certain point,” mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider. “We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.” The other Pirates movie is being written by Ted Elliott, who wrote four of the five existing Pirates movies, and Chernobyl and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin.

It’s unclear whether Robbie would still be involved with the “girl power” Pirates movie, or whether Barbie will become the highest-grossing movie ever and she, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig will immediately begin working on a sequel. It’s probably the latter.

