Pirates of the Caribbean is the 14th highest-grossing film series ever, with the five entries in the franchise having made over $4.5 billion worldwide (even if only one, maybe two of them is any good). So, it’s no wonder that Disney wants to continue making Pirates movies. What is surprising, however, is that there’s two projects in the works: a reboot from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and another starring Margot Robbie.

The “female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean,” as the Hollywood Reporter calls it, will find the I, Tonya actress re-teaming with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. “While plot details are being kept in Davey Jones’ locker, the project, in early development, is not intended to be a spinoff of the long-running franchise that had pirate Jack Sparrow at its center but rather a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland,” THR added. Basically, the Mazin movie will take place in the same cinematic universe as that drunken rascal Jack Sparrow, even if Johnny Depp isn’t expected to appear in the movie, while the Robbie one will be its own thing. And probably be better off for it.

Hopefully this ends with a Margot Robbie animatronic in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland / Disney World. As long as she doesn’t replace the Dirty Foot Pirate.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)