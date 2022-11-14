It’s tempting to say that 2022 wasn’t a great year for action movies, considering new installments of John Wick and Mission: Impossible don’t come out until 2023 and 2024. But that would be a disservice to two of the year’s best movies in any genre: Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR. The latter film, in particular, about two Indian revolutionaries who began as rivals before becoming best bros was an out-of-nowhere sensation, with a sparkling 93 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide box office gross over $100 million; RRR is even being submitted for Best Picture at the Oscars. Rightly so. The dance sequence alone deserves a nomination.

Director S.S. Rajamouli recently appeared at a screening of RRR at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre, where he discussed plans for a sequel. “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR… We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,” he said, according to the Indian Express. CGI tigers everywhere are shaking.

Earlier this year, during a special event to celebrate the film’s success, [actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr.] had said fans’ demand for a sequel to RRR is fair and asked Rajamouli to take the story ahead. “I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make [a sequel], you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist, and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” the actor had said.

I already mentioned the dance scene. But screw it, I’m bringing it up again.

Now that’s cinema.

(Via the Indian Express)