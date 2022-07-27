‘RRR’ Is Breaking Records On Netflix After Blowing Minds In Theaters

RRR is the most exhilarating action movie of the year and deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible (RRR in IMAX when?). But if you missed the global box office sensation about two Indian bros, Bheem (played by N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Raju (Ram Charan), who fight back against British colonialists in the 1920s, while it was in theaters, you can watch it on Netflix. Which apparently a lot of people are doing.

“RAMPAGE CONTINUES!!,” the film’s official Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday, along with a graphic announcing that RRR is the “only non-English film ever to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix.” It’s currently ninth among non-English language films on Netflix’s top 10; no other title has spent more than three weeks there.

“No way,” director S.S. Rajamouli told Deadline about whether he’s surprised by RRR‘s success. “Simple logic says if we didn’t expect the success of RRR, we wouldn’t have spent so much on the project. It was simple math. We expected the success because of the kind of star power it had and coming after a long, long, long time — at least in India — and also the kind of emotional storyline that we had.”

Please enjoy (or re-enjoy for the ninth time) the dance scene.

(Via Deadline)