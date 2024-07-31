It’s going to be a busy next seven months for Saturday Night Live, and not just because of the election.

SNL returns in September for its 50th season, presumably with Glen Powell as host and Chappell Roan or Charli XCX as the musical guest, although that’s just speculation. Then, next February, comes the star-studded 50th anniversary special. Between those two dates, however, is the release of SNL 1975, director Jason Reitman’s film that takes place on the night of the first episode — which is also when it’s hitting theaters.

SNL 1975 comes out on October 11, 2024, exactly 49 years after the first “live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The cast includes Gabriel LaBelle (as Lorne Michaels), Dylan O’Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Rachel Sennott (Rosie Shuster), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson and/or Andy Kaufman), Finn Wolfhard (NBC page), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Cooper Hoffman (Dick Ebersol), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), and Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin). Here’s more:

SNL 1975 tells the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of the late-night sketch series. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, as we count down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it’s Saturday Night.

You can watch a clip from the first episode below.