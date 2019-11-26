At this point, several prominent voices from Justice League have stepped up to claim that the fabled “Snyder Cut” — a finished version of the movie from initial director Zack Snyder that differs from Joss Whedon’s 2017 theatrical cut — actually exists. Kevin Smith came first to warm up DC fans to the prospect before Jason Momoa claimed to have seen the “ssssiiicccckkkkkk” thing, and Momoa even showed off an apparently filmed incident that never surfaced from Whedon. Then Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck added their voices to the chorus to demand the release as opposed to a few dissentors, including Man of Steel Henry Cavill and, reportedly, Warner Bros. itself. So where does that leave the subject? With a possible reality check from the film’s composer.

Justice League‘s Danny Elfman’s has been following all the “Snyder Cut” talk, but while speaking with Joe.ie, the Grammy and Emmy-award winner seemed confused about how the cut could currently exist at all. Via IndieWire:

“Well, the thing is, he never finished it. So, I don’t know quite how they’d do [a Snyder cut]. He had a tremendous tragedy, which forced him to not finish the film. I don’t quite understand this, because it wasn’t like he was fired, and that there is a Director’s Cut that is a finished movie and that the studio fired him and then hired Joss.

Elfman continued while attempting to differentiate the subject from situations where a “director was fired … [and] the studio radically changed the movie because they didn’t like it.” Yet he points out that this scenario doesn’t apply here because Snyder was never fired but had to step away due to a family tragedy, so it’s not as if Warner Bros. was unhappy with Snyder’s vision. And yes, Elfman’s making a valid point here, although the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut demands probably won’t stop anytime soon. In fact, all of this kind of does sound like a clever marketing scheme, or maybe a cruel trick to shake up Jesse Eisenberg’s little world. Wouldn’t that be something? Now I want to see a meta-movie on the subject starring Eisenberg, scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

