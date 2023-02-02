The most-watched movie trailer to premiere during last year’s Super Bowl was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This year, Marvel will hope to replicate the success of the Doctor Strange sequel with multiple spots for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe features. New trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5) have been confirmed by Deadline to premiere during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, while there’s rumblings of a teaser for The Marvels (July 28), as well. Disney also ponied up expensive ($7 million for 30 seconds!) teasers for The Little Mermaid (May 26), Pixar’s Elemental (June 16), and “possibly” Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30).

If a Marvel movie ends up not being the biggest trailer to premiere during Super Bowl LVII, that’s because Fast X — starring Vin Diesel and Jesus Momoa — will have the honor. Another Universal film, the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear (February 24), is also anticipated to have “a 15-second pre-game spot,” while Warner Bros. is bringing “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” The Flash (June 16).

Paramount is expected to have a big night, with teasers for Scream VI (March 10), Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9), but sadly no Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14). Deadline also notes “it wouldn’t be a surprise” if Creed III (March 3) or John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24) had a presence during the game, although neither is confirmed. Kick anyone who talks or even coughs during the John Wick trailer out of the party.

Could we get a Barbie trailer? Maybe — but that would overshadow the game itself.

