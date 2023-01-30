For the third time in the last four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl. Kansas City got a measure of revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, as the Chiefs avenged last year’s AFC Championship Game loss by picking up a thrilling, 23-20 win over Joe Burrow’s team.

This marked the first time that Burrow lost to the Chiefs, as he entered the game 3-0 in his career. It led to a joke getting cracked approximately a billion times in the lead-up to the game, as Kansas City’s home building — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — was called Burrowhead Stadium. Well, apparently, the Chiefs head this a few times (in fairness, it would have been very hard to not hear it), and immediately after the game, Travis Kelce interrupted Patrick Mahomes’ postgame press conference to get something off his chest.

“Burrowhead my ass!” Kelce exclaimed. “Wooooooo! It’s Mahomes’ house!”

Kelce was not done, as he called out Cincinnati’s mayor after he released a video attempting to talk trash in the lead-up to the game.

Mahomes took a slightly more reserved approach but he, too, acknowledged he heard the Burrowhead bit.

“This team, man, we played together,” Mahomes said. “I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we got to be together. And this team stepped up against a great football team, and we showed this place, it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here.”