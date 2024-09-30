Sydney Sweeney’s “female Rocky” movie is coming together.

Black Bear Pictures announced that Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, and Chad L. Coleman have joined the biopic about Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer in the 1990s. Another new addition to the cast is Katy O’Brian, who was so good (and so ripped) in Love Lies Bleeding. It’s unclear who she — or anyone else, other than a jacked Sweeney as Martin — is playing, but it’s probably safe to say that it’ll be someone intimidating.

Here’s more on the movie, which is directed by director David Michôd, who also co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes:

A naturally gifted fighter, Christy’s life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Christy’s charisma, good looks and unwavering resilience in the ring won her a wide fan base and propelled her to become welterweight champion. Behind this well-honed public persona, Christy tackled personal demons, toxic relationships, and an attempt on her life, proving that a fighter’s hardest won victories aren’t always in the ring.

The film doesn’t have a release date, but luckily, Sweeney is plenty busy.