Sydney Sweeney (along with Glen Powell) achieved a sleeper romcom through sheer marketing genius, and Netflix followed her example. She’s also moved far past her Euphoria role into scream queen status, and Sydney has several projects lined up, including a project that has her repairing with Black Bear, which is looking to internationally sell the project at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and shoot later this year.

This news comes from Deadline, which reports Sydney’s excitement to portray the so-called “Female Rocky,” Christy Martin, the 1990s prizefighter who trained with Don King (as his first female signee). She rose to fame and the status of welterweight champion but dealt with a harrowing private life including spousal abuse, during the course of which her husband, Jim Martin (also her manager), attempted to murder her and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Yikes. Sweeney, for her part, is looking forward to transforming into jacked-boxer form by training:

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself. “Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains … It’s powerful, and emotional.”

David Michôd is on board to direct. Sweeney will undoubtedly undergo a grueling physical regimen and a ridiculously high protein diet, but to be fair, she is probably looking forward to interviews that focus on subjects beyond her own looks and allow her to put the pedal to the metal, so to speak.

