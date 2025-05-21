Let’s grind through what we can expect from F.A.S.T.., a film that holds a few 1923 connections including the lead actor.

The Yellowstone saga remains Taylor Sheridan’s biggest claim to TV fame, but his audience also knows not to sleep on his crime dramas. From Sicario to Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King , Sheridan has kept that fire steadily burning, and now, “possibly the most prolific writer of our time” (as Neil McDonough recently described Sheridan to Collider ) will head back to movie theaters with a crime drama commissioned long ago by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Plot

F.A.S.T will hail from a script written by Sheridan, and according to Variety, the story involves “a former special forces commando who is tapped by drug enforcement officials to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers.” Yup, Sicario and Special Ops: Lioness fans are gonna love this.

This long-awaited film commitment goes way back, even before Sheridan first struck an overall deal with Paramount (which first began in 2018). Since that time, Sheridan has brought more than ten original series to the small screen. That’s already not a small feat, but most of those shows have been running for multiple seasons, and yeah, he’s obviously one of the busiest producers and writers of Hollywood, so it’s a small cinematic miracle that Sheridan will now circle back to this movie.

With that said, Sheridan is not directing the film, which will be helmed by Ben Richardson, who directed many 1923 episodes along with scattered Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, and Yellowstone episodes. The director’s chair will not contain the only link to 1923, however…

Cast

Brandon Sklenar, who recently concluded his 1923 run as Spencer Dutton, will star in F.A.S.T.. At present, he’s the only confirmed cast member, but this is welcome news (not only for Sheridan devotees but also for the actor) because Sklenar has been campaigning hard to reunite with Sheridan for Paramount Plus’ upcoming 1944 series. Of course, that wish doesn’t seem possible for a WWII-set story unless Spencer arrives in ghost form. Alternately, Sklenar suggested that Spencer could appear aged up with “some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper.” Oh really?

That oddness hasn’t been entirely ruled out from happening, but for the moment, Sklenar must be thrilled to be headlining another Sheridan title with F.A.S.T. Elsewhere, his career is doing more than fine due to appearing with Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid adaptation coming later this year.

Also, nobody has ruled out Sheridan appearing in F.A.S.T. while shirtless because the dude loves to write himself a role for that purpose. He’s already flexed that way in Special Ops: Lioness and the final Yellowstone season, so bare-chested Sheridan is practically tradition now.

Some might even call that status obligatory.