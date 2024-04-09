And now his spinoff is ended.

Kit Harington confirmed to Screenrant that a Game of Thrones spinoff series based around his character, that know-nothing Jon Snow, is no longer in development. “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it,” the actor said.

He then confirmed, “And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.”

Harington said that everyone involved decided to “lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Even without the Jon Snow show (or: Jon Show), there are plenty of other Thrones spinoffs to go around, including House of the Dragon, which returns for season two in June, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Harington will go back to starring in goofy comedies, hopefully, as well as Blood for Dust alongside Scoot McNairy. It opens in select theaters and on digital on April 19.

Here’s the trailer:

(Via Screenrant)