When Tom Cruise said he wanted to go to space, he meant it! But Russia squashed his dream of being the first person to film a movie in space when they filmed a movie at the International Space Station last year, so he had to settle for going really high in an airplane instead. Which was still cool! But not space cool, you know?

But Cruise is not ready to go down without a fight. After breaking box office records all summer, the Top Gun actor seems like he is once again beginning his campaign to make space history, no matter how much it costs. There is nothing like riding high on the success of your long-awaited aviation movie to get you prepped for outer space! According to the Head of Universals Picture Donna Langley, Cruise will become the “first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.” Yes, it’s a very specific record to get to, but he needs this, okay? Or else he just won’t stop.

“Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” Langley told BBC News. “We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.” Hopefully is the operative word here, assuming that nobody beats him to it. Considering how hard he’s been working lately, it would not be surprising if he was somehow up there right now.

The currently untitled movie will follow Cruise as a normal guy with a little bit of bad luck who somehow becomes the only person who can save Earth. Honestly, if there was one person to be a space representative from Hollywood, Cruise is a pretty solid choice. He’s down to do just about anything for the thrill of the fans! For better or worse.

