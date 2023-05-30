Jokester Tom Hanks Photobombed Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard While Enjoying Shania Twain’s Latest Concert Stop

When Shania Twain initially said “Let’s Go Girls,” she didn’t know the type of crowd she would attract. Yes, perhaps she really just meant for the girls to get going, but it resonated with people from all walks of life around the world, including Tom Hanks who attended Twain’s concert over the weekend. But in typical Hanx fashion, he could not just enjoy the moment with the rest of the crowd, he had to photobomb an unsuspecting couple on their date night. That couple happened to be Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who were seemingly also trying to rally the girls to, as Shania puts it, “Go.”

Bell and Shepard were seated in front of Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson as the two couples attended Twain’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday. As Bell lovingly put it, they sat next to some “really nice randos” who kept photobombing them. Hopefully, this will also happen when Taylor Swift arrives in LA at the end of the summer.

The couples seemingly enjoyed the show, though Bell admitted her father was crying by the time the first song was sung. Twain just has that effect on people. The country-pop star just set out on the road for her Queen Of Me Tour in support of her latest album.

It’s good that Hanks didn’t feel the need to hop up on stage and become Twain’s manager, though, because that has not worked out for him in the past. That would not impress her much.