What Is Shania Twain’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Queen Of Me Tour?’

Shania Twain has been having a big year. In February, the iconic country legend shared her new album Queen Of Me. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion presented her with the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. “I believe in an all-inclusive country music,” Twain proclaimed in her speech. “We’re a family.”

Swain isn’t done. She’s bringing her new material to the road on The Queen of Me Tour, which kicked off at the end of April and is about to come to the United States after several dates in Canada. The setlist has been packed with hits, from “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to “Any Man of Mine.”

Find her setlist below, based on her performance in Alberta, Canada on May 5, according to setlist.fm.

1.” Waking Up Dreaming”

2. “Up!”

3. “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)”

4. “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”

5. “Roll Me on the River”

6. “You’re Still the One”

7. “Giddy Up!”

8. “Any Man of Mine”

9. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

10. “Honey, I’m Home”

11. “Last Day of Summer”

12. “Inhale/Exhale Air”

13. “Rock This Country!”

14. “Nah! / She’s Not Just a Pretty Face / Waiter! Bring Me Water! / When / Thank You Baby! (for Makin’ Someday Come So Soon)”

15. “Pretty Liar”

16. “From This Moment On”

17. “Shout Out”

18. “Number One”

19. “Party for Two”

20. “Forever and for Always”

21. “Queen of Me”

22. “That Don’t Impress Me Much

23. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”