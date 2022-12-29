Kristen Bell is happily married to Dax Shepard, but in another timeline, she’s hearing a daily “have mercy” from John Stamos. The Full House actor appeared on a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, where he told host Shepard about the time his press agent tried to set him up with the Veronica Mars star.

“I was freshly divorced [from Rebecca Romijn]. There was some award show or party or afterparty or something,” Stamos said about the 2005 encounter. “And my press agent [says], ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s in the theater. She’s fun — you guys would be great together.’ It was Kristen.” Things obviously didn’t work out between the two of them because, as Stamos told Shepard, he (born in 1963) thought he was “too old” for Bell (born in 1980). “But then I got over that!” he joked, referring to his 36-year-old current wife, Caitlin “Disney Girl” McHugh.

A shocked Shepard — who met Bell, 42, in 2007 — let out an audible reaction to the news, which was the first time he was hearing about this potential missed connection. “Oh no, kidding?!” said Shepard, 47. Thankfully for Shepard, it didn’t happen, and the Punk’d star went on to marry the Bad Moms actress in 2013. They have two daughters together: Lincoln, 9½, and Delta, 8.

For their wedding anniversary, Shepard should hire a Jesse and the Rippers cover band to play “Forever” for Bell, just to prove he’s a good sport about the whole thing.

