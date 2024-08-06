In an unexpected twist, Timothée Chalamet is slowly but surely becoming the King of Christmas. Last year, Wonka hit theaters just in time for Christmas, and this year, Chalamet will be back in theaters for another (very different) musical adventure just in time for the holidays.

Chalamet stars in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that does not feature any magical candy. Instead, it tells the story of Dylan’s rise to fame in the 1960s and his musical exploration, based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. The movie also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.

A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25th, which will also be the day that Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU is released. You could make a whole day of it and watch Timothee as Dylan before checking out Bill Skarsgard as a vampire.

Director James Mangold said that while the movie will be about Bob Dylan, he doesn’t want to it be considered a conventional biopic. “I didn’t want to turn Bob Dylan into a simple character with a simple thing to unlock that then makes you go, ‘Ah, now I get him.’ I don’t think that’s possible, having gotten to know him,” Mangold told Rolling Stone. “I also think it’s pretty clear he spent most of his life trying to avoid that exact act by anybody. Which is an act of, by nature, reduction — reducing someone to a simple epiphany, a plot-point Freudian history of their life.”

Will it be good? It’s tough to say. But it will not be better than Chalamet’s historic 2012 talent show performance, that’s for sure.