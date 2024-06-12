Where Can You Stream The ‘Bad Boys’ Movies?

There are now four films in the Bad Boys franchise, because, as the saying goes, they are bad boys for life, so there is no stopping them now. The series includes Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Bad Boys For Life and the latest flick, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The Bad Boys series follows Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives who investigate various drug-related crimes. The latest sequel follows the duo as they attempt to clear the name of their late Captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). Rhea Seehorn, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez also star in the newest installment.

In order to prepare for number four, all three of the previous installments are available to stream on Hulu, while the Bad Boys: Ride or Die is still in theaters.

As for even more Bad Boy content, a spinoff series starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union called L.A.’s Finest ran for two seasons from 2019-2020. You can stream that show on Tubi.

Will there be another installment after Bad Boys: Ride or Die? Possibly! Smith has one condition: he only wants to return if the story is good enough. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they’re developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful. Is there something that can happen in these characters’ lives that is worth asking people to go to a movie theater for? And with this movie, the answer is a resounding yes.”

It seems like we really will have these bad boys on our screens for life… or until Hulu takes the movies off.