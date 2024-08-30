Yorgos Lanthimos is continuing his quest for Emma (Emily) Stone world domination, and it’s definitely working. After winning an Oscar for her work in Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Stone teamed up with the same director to star in this year’s Kinds of Kindness alongside an impressive cast of your favorite weirdos. She also decided that she wants to go by her given name, Emily, so if you ever see her out and about, keep that in mind.

Stone stars in the anthology that consists of three stories: One about a man who wants to take “control of his life,” another about a police officer and his relationship with his wife, and a third about a woman in search of “something powerful.”

The movie was praised for its delightful absurdity, and Stone is joined by Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Kinds of Kindness is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, along with Poor Things. Both Stone and Lanthmos plus Plemmons will team up again for Bugonia, a remake of the 2003 South Korean sci-fi film Save the Green Planet! Ari Aster will produce, so we can continue to expect some signature Lanthimos strangeness.