Maybe Taylor Swift’s “When Emma Falls In Love” isn’t about Emma Stone after all. If it was, it would be called “When Emily Falls In Love.”

The Oscar-winning actress and her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about, among other topics, her real name. “Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally,” Fielder said. “So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.”

Her full, legal name is Emily Jean “Emma” Stone.

Stone said that it’s mostly “people that I work with” who call her Emily. The Poor Things star continued, “It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.” How would Stone feel if a fan came up to her and asked “Emily” for a selfie? “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily,” she replied.

As for Fielder, he prefers “Big Nate.” Big Nate For You has a nice ring to it.

Stone’s next movie, Kinds of Kindness (which looks mysteriously weird, which is to say, it’s directed by Yorgos Lanthimos), opens on June 21.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)