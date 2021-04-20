There are 39 episodes of NBC’s Hannibal. I yelled “KISS” during all 39 of them. I’m not the only one: Hannibal has a still-active fan community, with many “Fannibals” shipping Mads Mikkelsen’s Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham. It might sound weird to want to see a future-cannibal smooch an FBI profiler, but, no, it’s good and healthy.

In an interview with Vulture, Mikkelsen was asked whether the not-so-good doctor’s relationship with Will could be considered romantic. “Yeah, but not necessarily something that would become physical,” he replied. The Another Round star then revealed he and Dancy almost shared a kiss in the season three (series?) finale:

“We actually did a couple of takes of the very last scene where we were looking at each other, and it was a little too obvious — it was almost a kiss. Me and Hugh were like, ‘Why not? We have a couple of takes. Let’s do one. It might be cool.’ [But we] never went for the kiss. [Creator Bryan Fuller] loved it, but he was like, ‘Too much, guys. It’s too obvious.’ And he was absolutely right. But I think we were just stuck on that. A lot of the Fannibals wanted it as well. It’s been a subject of homoerotic fan art. And for good reason.”

Mikkelsen said that Hannibal and Will were “united as twins in many ways,” which is something that should be further explored. If only there was a successful streaming service that was already carrying Hannibal and could make another season. Oh wait.

(Via Vulture)