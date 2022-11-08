Will Taylor Swift Be In ‘Deadpool 3?’

After declaring himself the leader of the Taylor Swift Religion, Ryan Reynolds’ next move is to convince the pop star to join the superhero universe. It worked with Hugh Jackman, right?

While promoting his new holiday movie Spirited, Reynolds was asked by ET about those pesky little rumors that Swift would appear in the upcoming Deadpool installment. He joked, “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.”

The actor was then asked if he would want Swift to make a nice cameo appearance, Reynolds knew it would be silly to say no. “Of course. Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.” While she already has the Deadpool suit, it seems like she isn’t joining the MCU any time soon.

For anyone who is normal and doesn’t keep tabs on Taylor Swift’s filming whereabouts, the singer has used the Reynolds-Lively household numerous times for her musical projects. Most recently, Swift shot her short film at their house last fall, while their property was used extensively while filming her folklore music videos during COVID lockdown times. Does that mean Reynolds could convince her to act again, despite her notoriously bad track record when it comes to movies? It doesn’t look like it. But will she use this to promote a new song again? Maybe!

(Via ET)