Ryan Reynolds is more than just the actor who plays Deadpool or the guy who bought a soccer team for some reason. He is also close friends with Taylor Swift, which is the most coveted achievement you could ever hope for in Hollywood, probably!

While on this week’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Reynolds spoke about Deadpool and just how exactly he was able to get Hugh Jackman back on board to play Wolverine. But more importantly, he gave us a little bit of insight into what it’s like to be friends with Taylor Swift, which is probably more interesting anyway, right? We all know how he got Wolverine back.

When he was asked about how his family celebrated Swift’s new album, Reynolds said, “That’s like a religion in our house,” the actor said. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth child next year, who will automatically be born into the Taylor Swift fandom.

Reynolds continued, “In fact, I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this. It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included. My favorite thing is when a three-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song.”

Reynolds then explained what it was like for his daughters to learn that Swift is an actual musician, not just a quirky aunt who breaks out her guitar at family gatherings, or someone who likes to wear a Deadpool costume from time to time. “I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh this isn’t a hobby.'” If a hobby can be shattering streaming records then yes, Taylor Swift’s singing career is a nice hobby.

(Via SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on YouTube)