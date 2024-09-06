Will There Be A Fourth ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie?

A Quiet Place: Day One showed the horrifying origins of the silent monsters that were introduced back in 2017’s A Quiet Place and the follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II. The prequel starred Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o as they find themselves at the center of the alien attack which takes over the planet.

Considering how the universe expanded and progressed over the years, it would not be unheard of for another story or standalone movie to be on the horizon. After all, we’ve really only seen how a very small subsection of the world handles the invasion. At the end of A Quiet Place Part II, the survivors meet at an island off the East Coast, and Day One writer-director Michael Sarnoski thinks there could be more stories to tell there.

“I mean, definitely a good portion of those people probably ended up on the island that we see in Part Two of A Quiet Place,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. This could mean more stories (and maybe more Frodo the cat?) He continued, “I think there’s a good chance that they’re there, and definitely there’s a good chance we’re going to see them again.”

While nothing is set in stone, Sarnoski sees the possibility. He told The Economic Times, “I think Paramount would be really happy to see where they ended up. I don’t think there are any super specific plans. But I would not be surprised if that happens. So that’s a very loose, unofficial sequel tease.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is now streaming on Paramount+.