Will There Be An ‘Alien: Romulus’ Sequel From Fede Álvarez?

Horror revival king Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus pulled in $350 million globally at the box office, and more Xenomorph action still sits on the horizon. FX TV showrunning wizard Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth TV series will stream on Hulu in 2025, and Romulus should arrive on Hulu in the interim . That might not be enough for the masses when it comes to the so-called “perfect organism,” so a question awaits regarding the interquel story’s future.

Will There Be An Alien: Romulus Sequel?

Probably! Before Romulus released, Facehugger Father Ridley Scott expressed his confidence (to LA Times) in Álvarez’s “streak of brilliance” while adding, “I hope Fede’s got another one up his sleeve because I think this is going to do really well.” And in a new wide-ranging Hollywood Reporter interview, 20th Century studios chief Steve Asbell’s response sounds promising:

“We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on. The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, ‘Wow, where do people want to see them go next?’ We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is.”

In other words, good things are happening behind the scenes, and hopefully we will see confirmation soon that Cailee Spaeny will return to strike more Ripley poses. That wouldn’t be the best news for those who would like to see David Jonsson as Gus in Industry‘s fourth season, but more of Rain and Andy is absolute nothing to complain about.

Until we hear more, you can catch every Alien movie over on Hulu.