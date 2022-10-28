In typical Marvel fashion, a fan-favorite actor has been added to the latest MCU movie, though nobody knows who (or what) they will be. We’ve seen it with John Krasinski, and it’s currently unfolding with Adam Scott. Those comic book fans really love surprises…except when they don’t. It’s hard to keep up.

William Jackson Harper, the breakout star of The Good Place, has been added to the upcoming Ant-Man installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The sequel already has an impressive cast that includes Paul Rudd, of course, plus Jonathan Majors as the uber-villain Kang, who is expected to be the next main bad guy of the Avengers universe ever since Thanos got the boot (or…gauntlet).

Harper’s role has yet to be disclosed, but considering that this movie is in its final stages of production, it’s not out of the question to assume he will be filming some post-credits sequence. Fans on Twitter seem to believe this is Marvel’s way of slowly introducing the new Fantastic Four cast before that movie begins filming next year. Or maybe he’s just going to play a regular guy. Who knows!

Listen. He's almost certainly not Reed Richards. But I'm just gonna live in the world where I called it for like a day or two and then I'll come back to realty. https://t.co/xImzKVgNUS — N.A.N.D.O. (@NandovMovies) October 28, 2022

After earning an Emmy nom and finishing up on The Good Place in 2020, Harper has since starred with Cristin Milioti in Peacock’s little-known gem The Resort, which everybody should totally be watching.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.