‘She-Hulk’ Fans Are Ready To Smash After Finding Out A Teased Marvel Cameo Didn’t Happen In The Latest Episode

After last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed Daredevil’s helmet, Marvel fans lit Twitter on fire with anticipation for Charlie Cox finally returning, in costume, as Ol’ Hornhead. However, those same Marvel fans were in for a shock when they streamed this week’s Episode 6. After getting their hopes up for a Daredevil cameo, the blind lawyer turned vigilante was nowhere to be seen.

In fairness, She-Hulk has never revealed when a fully costumed Daredevil will make his official MCU debut. Fans just assumed that last week’s Easter egg was confirmation that Cox would show up in Episode 6. However, the writers of She-Hulk are a savvy bunch who have been one step ahead of Twitter, and they dropped an ice-cold burn in one of the show’s fourth wall-breaking moments.

“Yes, it’s a self-contained wedding episode,” Tatiana Maslany‘s Jen Walters says to the camera when it becomes clear that She-Hulk is going out of town and not having a rooftop team-up teased in the trailers. “And if you think this is happening at an inconvenient time, you’re right. ‘Cause that’s how weddings always are. But I’m gonna look great, so let’s go.”

Needless to say, Marvel fans expecting to finally see Daredevil weren’t exactly thrilled, but as you can tell by the reactions below, they (mostly) realize they only have themselves to blame for getting their hopes up. They’re still here for the show messing with them, as it does.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.

