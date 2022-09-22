After last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed Daredevil’s helmet, Marvel fans lit Twitter on fire with anticipation for Charlie Cox finally returning, in costume, as Ol’ Hornhead. However, those same Marvel fans were in for a shock when they streamed this week’s Episode 6. After getting their hopes up for a Daredevil cameo, the blind lawyer turned vigilante was nowhere to be seen.

In fairness, She-Hulk has never revealed when a fully costumed Daredevil will make his official MCU debut. Fans just assumed that last week’s Easter egg was confirmation that Cox would show up in Episode 6. However, the writers of She-Hulk are a savvy bunch who have been one step ahead of Twitter, and they dropped an ice-cold burn in one of the show’s fourth wall-breaking moments.

“Yes, it’s a self-contained wedding episode,” Tatiana Maslany‘s Jen Walters says to the camera when it becomes clear that She-Hulk is going out of town and not having a rooftop team-up teased in the trailers. “And if you think this is happening at an inconvenient time, you’re right. ‘Cause that’s how weddings always are. But I’m gonna look great, so let’s go.”

Needless to say, Marvel fans expecting to finally see Daredevil weren’t exactly thrilled, but as you can tell by the reactions below, they (mostly) realize they only have themselves to blame for getting their hopes up. They’re still here for the show messing with them, as it does.

daredevil fans after matt doesn't appear in this episode: pic.twitter.com/KgR5uFBhFp — ethan ψ (@parkerspilot) September 22, 2022

Marvel fans when they stayed up until 3 am for Daredevil and he's not in the episode #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/kmBPwC181U — Bobreddit889 (@bobreddit889) September 22, 2022

All of us watching #shehulk this week for daredevil pic.twitter.com/Z3BSStYoPG — Preme (@Supremeup2) September 22, 2022

Every Daredevil fan when they saw the title of Episode 6 'Just Jen' #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/HRgAjQMsJE — Jesse (@JessePena108) September 22, 2022

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of daredevil fans suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened. #shehulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5rIzcqOtEH — Benjackson02 (@Benjjackson02) September 22, 2022

daredevil stans when matt murdock didn’t show up in this episode either pic.twitter.com/y3U0XD6wIo — zara (@agentbucky) September 22, 2022

When we all thought Matt was coming out this episode after last week’s teaser 🥲#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/e7p5ktGCM0 — siszi 💫🦥 (@siisizze) September 22, 2022

Pov: Daredevil fans when they realize the show is literally called She-Hulk and is about and for She-Hulk so they can show Matt Murdock whenever they decide to#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/SCVJJzvrDS — Just Dull💜🖤 (@DullSomething) September 22, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.