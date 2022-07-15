Adam Scott, who has been quietly delivering the best performances of his career lately, is now set to join Sony’s Marvel universe alongside fellow Marvel newbies Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Scott recently snagged an Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV’s Severance and is gearing up to release the highly-anticipated Party Down revival. He will join Madame Web, the upcoming Sony installment into the Marvel universe.

The Parks And Rec alum took to Twitter to share the announcement, along with some cute little spider-web emojis, just to show that he’s very, very excited.

Madame Web was announced back in 2019, and the ever-growing cast list also features Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim.

While there is little known about the film, Madame Web herself is known to be an elderly woman with psychic powers, much like Professor X in the X-Men universe. So far, it’s unclear who will be the titular character, or if Johnson will play some sort of incarnation of the superhero, or her origin story.

As per the original description of the story: “Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.” It looks like Adam Scott might end up doing the physical stuff on her behalf. That sounds fun! We all know how good Scott is when it comes to battling evil.

(Via Deadline)