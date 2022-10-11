2Rare Shakes Up ‘UPROXX Sessions’ With The High Energy ‘Q-Pid’

Since TikTok’s rise in popularity, a few trending sounds on the app have become just as respected in the streets. Today’s Sessions artist is responsible for one of those hits transcending TikTok’s FYP.

Meet Philadelphia’s 2Rare. You may know him as the rapper who called out Drake for copying his dance music style and then popped up battling Drake in his video for “Sticky.” Or, you’re an OG fan who has known of 2Rare since he made a name for himself after gaining traction on TikTok with his remix of 112’s 1996 hit “Cupid.” 2Rare graces the bathroom set today performing the studio recording of the TikTok favorite, titled “Q-Pid,” originally released with Lil Durk. It’s a no-brainer that 2Rare brings his high energy and love for dance to his Sessions set, bringing the enthusiasm of the viral dance trend he created to a live performance.

Watch 2Rare perform “Q-Pid” for UPROXX Sessions above.

