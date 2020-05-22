Jagged Edge And 112 Will Serve As The Next Contestants On ‘Verzuz’

For the past two months, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz battles have been thrilling their legions of fans. The bouts first began in early March, and since then we have seen battles between Lil Jon and T-Pain, DJ Premier and RZA, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and more. Now they’ve revealed the two duels for this holiday weekend.

On Saturday, Jamaican artists Bounty Killer and Beenie Man will face off at 8pm EST. The series will be back only two days later, with Jagged Edge and 112 going head-to-head for a Memorial Day edition, at 8pm EST, for a battle billed as “something for the ladies.”

The two battles will follow last week’s Ludacris and Nelly’s battle, in which the two tapped into their large catalog of Southern hits for what proved an entertaining tête-à-tête. During the battle, Ludacris debuted new music with Lil Wayne and Chance The Rapper, with the former produced by Timbaland, as well as a never-before-heard remix of “Money Maker” with Nelly.

Hopefully, the Verzuz series will continue, as fans have pitched battles between Dr. Dre and Diddy, DMX and Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg, and more.

You can watch Bounty Killer and Beenie Man face off on Sat., May 23, at 8pm, and watch Jagged Edge and 112 on on Mon., May 25 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST, all on Instagram Live.