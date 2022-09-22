Lil Zay Osama Brings The Melodic ‘Mmmhmmmm’ To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Lil Zay Osama started rapping when he was just eight years old, and over 15 years later, he’s a Southside Chicago favorite with a feature from Lil Durk on his most recent project. His debut album, 2019’s Hood Bible, put him on the map for departing from his city’s infamous drill sound, featuring more pop-leaning records like “Percocet Crazy.” Combined with a dedicated fanbase and viral YouTube videos under his belt, Lil Zay Osama isn’t a Chicago newcomer anymore. He’s here to stay.

Today, the Chi’s Lil Zay Osama brings his “pain music” to the bathroom stage with his single “Mmmhmmmm.” The track comes from his most recent mixtape, Trench Baby 3, which also featured the hit “F*ck My Cousin.” His performance is melodic but doesn’t compromise the grittiness of his hometown’s sound. The track’s chorus is inspirational and candid as Lil Zay raps about his successes and gives insight into his rules of the streets.

Watch Lil Zay Osama perform “Mmmhmmmm” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Lil Zay Osama is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.