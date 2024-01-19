1999 Write The Future, a music and art collective by 88Rising, has dropped a heater of a new single. Tonight (January 19), the group shared “Slopes,” which features 88Rising rapper Warren Hue and Offset rapping back and forth over a scorching beat.

The musical chemistry between Hue and Offset is undeniable, as they effortlessly bounce off of each other’s flow and mirror each other’s energy.

Hue, who is originally from Indonesia, can’t help but shine, knowing that he’s making the haters “mad mad” as he’s adjusting to international fame.

“Pull up with a fit and they mad mad / Show money bands in my backpack / Introduce Warren to your grandad,” raps Warren.

Though Offset has been in the game for over a decade, he hasn’t lost momentum. He makes this evident noting that while he’s already shown to be one of hip-hop’s greats, he’s still setting out for more.

“I been going number one I could taste it / I was born up a star up on Elliot / I’ma sell out arenas and the stadiums / I got my gang and my family, I ain’t trading ’em,” raps Offset.

According to a press release, the debut album by 1999 Write The Future arrives “soon.”

In the meantime, you can see the “Slopes” video above.

Warren Hue is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.