Rich Brian and Warren Hue are already teammates at 88rising, the management company and record label that graced Uproxx’s April 2022 cover. Now, alongside Zion. T, they’re deepening their bond with 1999 Write The Future, described in a press release as “a new media and artist collective” supported by Friday’s (October 13) single release, “World Stop Turning” via 88rising.

“The singer/rapper trio reminisce on former relationships, looking back on spurned lovers who won’t be missed when the world stops turning,” the press release also explained.

The accompanying video is a four-minute glimpse into how Brian, Hue, and Zion. T would ideally spend a Saturday afternoon. They drive casually around in the car, play basketball, and hit up the skate park.

At another point, a woman is singing along karaoke-style in her living room, and there seems to be some unspoken tension between Hue and his love interest in a bedroom. Hue sings, “Said, who’s gonna love you when the world stops turning? / When everything you thought you loved / Ends up burning you down, down / And I’m not around.” Hue and his lover hop out of bed abruptly once her parents surprisingly arrive back home, forcing Hue to escape out the window just in time, Rapunzel-style.

Then, it’s Brian’s turn. The tempo picks up to match Brian’s flow. He’s kicked back at the park while rapping, “I ain’t been on the road but I’m still paving / That last album was 2019, I’m still out here raking it They say your 20s are for f*ckin’ up, I’m out here celibate now.”

Zion. T’s smooth vocals bring it home. Dusk turns into night, and a party is forming on the streets as Zion. T sings, “Honey, just relax, you sound like Skrillex / Everything is fun, gonna need something like, SpaceX.” Right on the cue, at the mention of SpaceX, we’re abruptly sucked out into a view of Earth from outer space. “1999” lights up North America.

Watch the “World Stop Turning” video above.