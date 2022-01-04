2 Chainz Promises ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Will Drop This Month

2 Chainz remains one of the more prolific and consistent names in rap music, even after nearly 20 years in the game. While he’s had a couple of off years — including 2021, during which he did not release a new project — it always seems inevitable that he’ll return with a new collection of punchline-ridden trap jams with an elaborate title. It looks like this month will be his target for the previously announced Dope Don’t Sell Itself, as he announced on his social media.

“Hey how u been!?,” he wondered in the post. “ts been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game… my album ‘DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF’ drops this month & single this week. Sincerely, Two Tone Toni.”

Hey how u been!? Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game…my album “DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF" drops this month & single this week Sincerely, Two Tone Toni🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/JdjT5Kfssh — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 4, 2022

As he previously revealed, he expects Dope Don’t Sell Itself to be his last trap album. Just before the new year, he provided a glimpse at the future with “Mortgage Free,” a new single produced by DJ Premier. Tapping into a Golden Era-influenced sound, the track shows how he might evolve past the musical (ahem) trappings of his prior works such as 2020’s So Help Me God.