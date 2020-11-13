Just a year and some months after hitting fans with his Rap Or Go To The League album, 2 Chainz is already back in action with his sixth effort, So Help Me God. The album was originally slated for a release in September, but an issue with sample clearances delayed its arrival for almost two months. Now, fans can enjoy the ATL native’s new album which boasts a track with Kanye West and Brent Faiyaz. The song, entitled “Feel A Way,” finds the Atlanta rapper and Kanye brushing off their haters and questioning their approach to them over the smooth hook provided by Brent.

2 Chainz and Brent last worked together when the rapper provided a verse to the singer’s “F*ck The World (Summer In London)” remix. Kanye, on the other hand, recruited the ATL rapper to join him for a remix of his “Nah Nah Nah” track with DaBaby. As for So Help Me God, the album was led by 2 Chainz’s “Money Maker” and “Quarantine Thick” singles and delivers 15 songs with help from Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, Mulatto, Rick Ross, and more

Press play on the video above to hear “Feel A Way.”

So Help Me God is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

