Dope Don’t Sell Itself, the new album from 2 Chainz and allegedly his final trap rap project, is out now via Def Jam. During its rollout, Chainz has kept up a steady stream of content, including a live television performance of “Lost Kings” with Lil Durk and Sleepy Rose, a fire LA Leakers freestyle over Pharcyde’s 1992 classic “Passin’ Me By,” and music videos for “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg, “Pop Music” with Beatking and Moneybagg Yo, and “Neighbors Know My Name.”

Adding to that latter category, yesterday, 2 Chainz shared the off-roading video for “Free B.G.” In it, Chainz and a crew of motorsports enthusiasts take over a vacant airplane hangar to do donuts and wheelies on ATVs and dirtbikes while a whole fleet of scantily-clad women twerks to the Mannie Fresh and Mondo-produced beat. The lyrics pay homage to Mannie’s former labelmate B.G., with Chainz calling himself a hot boy — borrowing from the name of the quartet which B.G. belonged to with Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Turk — and chanting to free the incarcerated rapper, who was convicted of gun possession and witness tampering in 2012 and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Watch 2 Chainz’s “Free B.G.” video above.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out now. You can stream it here.