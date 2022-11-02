There are a ton of festivals scheduled for 2023, with recent announcements of the lineups for the Innings Festival, When We Were Young Festival, Lollapolooza South America, and more. Today a new announcement arrived: The lineup for next year’s Ceremonia Festival in Mexico, where Travis Scott, MIA, Jamie XX, and Fred Again.. will be headlining.

Other artists on the roster are Moderat, Willow, Ethel Cain, Tokischa, Julieta Venegas, Honey Dijon, Junior H, Trueno, and more. It will be the festival’s 10th year, and it will transpire in Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City on April 1 and 2.

In May, it was announced that Travis Scott was being sued for causing a stampede during his set at Rolling Loud Miami in 2019, which came alongside of hundreds of other lawsuits. A spokesperson for Scott said, “This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented… This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint.”