The 2024 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (or on-demand via Paramount+). Aside from the awards themselves, the broadcast will also feature performances, and now we’re getting a clearer idea of who’s involved.

Today (December 4), it was revealed that Coldplay has joined the show. This news follows the announcements of Seventeen, Teddy Swims, and Tyla as performers earlier this week.

Coldplay is a finalist in a pair of categories this year: Top Duo/Group and Top Rock Touring Artist. It seems like they have a good shot in at least the latter category, considering their Music Of The Spheres tour has brought in about a billion dollars (not hyperbole) as the highest-grossing rock tour ever.

Meanwhile, both Swims and Tyla are in the running for a number of awards. Tyla is up for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top Afrobeats Artist, Top R&B Album (for Tyla), Top R&B Song (for “Water”), and Top Afrobeats song (for “Truth Or Dare,” “Water,” AND “Jump” with Gunna and Skillibeng). As for Swims, he’s a finalist for Top New Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Radio Song, Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (all for “Lose Control”). Seventeen is also up for Top K-Pop Touring Artist.