Tyla Wants To Take Your ‘Tears’ On Her New Acoustic Song

Earlier this month, Tyla released a video for “Push 2 Start,” a new song from her deluxe edition of Tyla. Now she’s back with more new music, as today (November 20), she shared “Tears.”

On the track, Tyla wants to take on a loved one’s burden as she sings on the chorus, “Give all your tears to me / Give all your tears to me / If you try and you try and nothing works / Baby, you don’t have to hurt / Give all your tears to me / And I’ll cry them for you.”

Tyla released the song in collaboration with Coke Studio. She’s also set to perform the track live for the first time in a hometown concert (in collaboration with Coke Studio and Spotify) in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4.

Meanwhile, after starting her 2024 by canceling tour dates, the year went on an upward trajectory for Tyla. She shared a video for her Travis Scott-featuring remix of “Water,” she collaborated with Becky G on “On My Body,” she unveiled her self-titled debut album and followed it with a deluxe edition in September, she connected with Spinall and Omah Lay on “One Call,” and she performed at the 2024 BET Awards.

Listen to “Tears” above.