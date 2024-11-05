If Jeopardy contestants know who you are, you have (sort of) officially made it. Between that, his Beyoncé co-sign and sheer chart dominance, Shaboozey is an undeniable country music force.

Since its release, Shaboozey’s single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has been a consistent fixture on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Today (November 4), the outlet confirmed that the single set another record. As of the chart’s last update, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now tied with three other smashes to hold the coveted No. 1 spot for at least 16 weeks, which includes Morgan Wallen’s 2023 hit “Last Night.”

The other two hits include 16, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s 2017 banger “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s 1995 collaboration “One Sweet Day.” However, Lil Nas X’s 2019 breakthrough track “Old Town Road” (the version that features Billy Ray Cyrus) still maintains the overall record.

Back then, Lil Nas X’s country hybrid record held tight to the No. 1 spot for 19 weeks. For now, Shaboozey can brag about “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” having “the longest reign of the 2020s” as the outlet pointed out.

Only time will tell if Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” cross the 19 weeks at No. 1 mark. But fans surely are rooting for his pursuit of the career milestone.