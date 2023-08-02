Steph Curry Appears To Try His Hand At Rapping On Tobe Nwigwe’s ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’

Texas rapper Tobe Nwigwe has a history of tapping some interesting collaborators, from 2 Chainz and Chamillionaire to Bun B and CyHi The Prynce. He’s even worked with NBA player Damian Lillard, who goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A. in his rap alter ego. Today, Tobe added another NBA star to the list — albeit one who is better known for shooting like Dame than rapping like him. Steph Curry, who recently demonstrated some impressive acumen on the golf course, appears to add to his range of skills in the video for Nwigwe’s “Lil Fish, Big Pond.”

Of course, while Curry proves pretty adept at lip-syncing, it’s pretty clear that it’s Tobe doing most of the actual rapping in the video as the two entertainers go fishing in, well, a pond. The Steph reveal is very clever, and for a second, you almost have to wonder what a real Steph Curry rap song would sound like. After all, he wouldn’t be the first NBA player to ponder a second career as a rapper, and many of them — even the part-time dabblers — often are pretty good at it, if not “Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame” good. Still, it’s a cool concept from Tobe, who directs, as usual, and styles the video, which features some impressive digital effects as well.

Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s “Lil Fish, Big Pond” video above.