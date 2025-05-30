It may seem like years have passed since LiAngelo Ball — known professionally from here on out as Gelo — first went viral with the surprise hit, “Tweaker,” but in reality, it’s been less than six months. But the song recalibrated the modern sound of rap, set up Gelo for once-in-a-generation success, and laid the table for a string of follow-up singles that proved he’s no one-hit wonder.

Now, all of that culminates with the announcement of his debut album, the fittingly titled League Of My Own, accompanied by his next single, “Booted Up.” You can listen to “Booted Up” below. The song also appears in the trailer for the album, which you can check out up top.

Gelo’s path to rap stardom has been longer and more winding than most; he first rose to prominence not as a recording artist, but as a basketball prodigy, the middle child of the lauded Ball brothers. But while his older brother Lonzo and his younger brother LaMelo both went to the NBA, he wound up unable to gain a toehold after a couple of stints in the Association’s developmental G-League. However, after “Tweaker” took over locker rooms throughout the league this winter, he found his way to the NBA’s All-Star floor — albeit, as a musical performer rather than as one of the featured athletes. He also secured a record deal with Def Jam, which will result in his upcoming album, and performed at Rolling Loud California in a well-received set that proved he could hang with the rappers.

League Of My Own is due 6/27 via Def Jam. You can find more info here.