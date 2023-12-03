50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has been extremely invested in his longtime foe Diddy’s legal battles. On Saturday, December 2, the rapper even hinted at developing a documentary about him. But his attention might have been best served elsewhere. Although he reportedly won’t face criminal charges in his mic-throwing incident, he’s still facing another case.

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jackson and his attorneys reportedly want to have one lawsuit tossed out due to its delayed filing. Back in March, Corey Holland named Jackson in two lawsuits. The first filing, worth $1 billion, accused Jackson, Courtney Kemp, and the Starz Network of using his life’s story, even down to his nickname of Ghost, as the foundation for their Power series.

In the second case, this one for $300 million, Holland alleged Jackson intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon him. According to Holland, Jackson at one point even physically assaulted him, and Starz’s parent company, Lionsgate Entertainment, didn’t make any effort to stop it. Jackson hasn’t released a public statement regarding the matter. However, in the responding legal paperwork, Jackson’s attorneys agree that the timing of Holland’s filing should be examined further.

“The alleged conduct—Jackson ‘came to plaintiff home and neighborhood’—took place over a year before this Action was commenced,” the documents read. “Around late July or early August 2021, Plaintiff can’t remember exactly your honor, but defendant Jackson decided to come to the Plaintiff’s neighborhood, not once, but twice. This claim is thus untimely. The assault claim should, therefore, be dismissed for failure to state a claim because the First Amended Complaint is devoid of any allegations to support such a claim against Jackson.”

It’s unclear if the judge presiding over the case has made a formal decision on the matter. However, the allegation of assault is just one minor part of Holland’s $300 million lawsuit against Jackson.